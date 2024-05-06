SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 436,830 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 892,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,812,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

