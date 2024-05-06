Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Sprott Stock Performance

SII traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. 9,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

