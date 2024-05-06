Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Oppenheimer

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.07.

SPT stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,100 shares of company stock worth $5,126,065. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

