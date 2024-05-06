Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sprout Social from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 334.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,103,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

