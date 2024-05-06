Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

SXI stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.93. 97,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.50. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.27 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,943.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $724,943.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

