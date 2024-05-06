Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $341.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

SCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

