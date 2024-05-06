Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $218.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 124,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,991. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $218.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

