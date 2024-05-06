StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

