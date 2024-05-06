StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VALU opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

