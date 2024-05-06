StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $97.99 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,701,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

