StockNews.com Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,012.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,093.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,019.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 668.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,525,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.