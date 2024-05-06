StockNews.com Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 8.6 %

NSIT opened at $193.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.