Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Sells $42,875.00 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 30.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

