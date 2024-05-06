Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,671 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. 6,976,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

