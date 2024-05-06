Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Forge Global worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRGE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 548,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,477. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.54.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 129.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,688.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,367 shares of company stock valued at $248,857. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

