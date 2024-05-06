Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 9.0% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. 11,117,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,516,809. The firm has a market cap of $482.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

