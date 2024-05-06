Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.54. The stock had a trading volume of 761,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

