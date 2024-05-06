Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.69. 988,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

