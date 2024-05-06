Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $944,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

