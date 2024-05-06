Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$11.33 billion.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$52.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.17.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.62.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

