Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $814.89 and last traded at $805.99. Approximately 2,030,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,555,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $782.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $946.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

