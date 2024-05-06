Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald bought 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPB opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3863354 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

