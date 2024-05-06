TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.67. 273,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

