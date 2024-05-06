TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.74. 99,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

