TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

