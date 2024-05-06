TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,370 Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.13. 6,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,727. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $920.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.66% and a net margin of 96.20%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.88%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

