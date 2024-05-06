TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,736 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

