TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.15. 747,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

