TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.97. The company had a trading volume of 366,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,172. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

