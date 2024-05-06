TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

FIGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.05. 4,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,712. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

