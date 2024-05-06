TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,915 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,665. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

