TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

