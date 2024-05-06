TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 914 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.45. 472,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

