TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

