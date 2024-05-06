TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,967,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,315,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

