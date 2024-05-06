TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.47. 6,089,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805,574. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

