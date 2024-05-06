TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

LOW traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.53. 1,138,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,114. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

