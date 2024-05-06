TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $28.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,307.02. 821,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,308.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,151.47. The company has a market cap of $605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.86 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
