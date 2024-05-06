TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.12. 5,787,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,699. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

