TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 134.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.49. 24,230,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,933,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

