TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,847,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

