TD Cowen Trims Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price to $39.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FYBR. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.88.

FYBR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. 1,382,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,131. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.09 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $27.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. Frontier Communications Parent's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

