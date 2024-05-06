TD Securities Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$37.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$36.97. 305,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,430. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.78.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

