Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Teradata has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

