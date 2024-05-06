Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $211.51 and last traded at $211.09, with a volume of 14185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.75.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.74.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
