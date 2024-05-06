Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $8,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

