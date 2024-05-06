The Baldwin Insurance Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

