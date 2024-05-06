The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.36. 9,309,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,967,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.