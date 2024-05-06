The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $87.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,474. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $80.11.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

