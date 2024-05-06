The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,500. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

